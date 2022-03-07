Gingrich Warns of China Threat — ‘Need to Prove that We’re Prepared to Defend Taiwan’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich sounded the alarm over the threat posed by China as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

Gingrich warned that Chinese President Xi Jinping “is fully as tough as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin” and suggested President Joe Biden should “prove that we’re prepared to defend Taiwan” should the Chinese Communist Party invade.

“They should be rushing to Taiwan all the equipment that they would try to get to them later on if the communists invaded,” Gingrich declared. “Remember, Xi Jinping is fully as tough as Putin,” he added. “I mean, look at him in Hong Kong, in Tibet, in Western China with the Uyghurs. This is a very tough guy. And I think we need to prove that we’re prepared to defend Taiwan — not just talk about it.”

He continued, “In addition, the insanity of the Biden administration — first of all in allowing the Russians to be involved in negotiating with Iran at a time when we are trying to isolate Russia … it’s going to lead to an insane deal in which the leading terrorist country in the world is given money by the U.S. in order to be able to pay for terrorism in the U.S. I mean, you have to wonder where are the Biden people psychologically in reality?”

