GOP Sen. Marshall: Biden’s ‘War’ on U.S. Oil Means ‘We’re Funding’ ‘Evil Axis’ of Russia, China, Iran

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said that because of the Biden administration’s “all-of-government war” on the U.S. oil industry, the United States has to ask Iran and Venezuela to boost their energy production and the U.S. is funding the “evil axis of nations, of Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea” and “we’re funding it with blood money.”

Marshall stated that the U.S. reportedly discussing boosting energy production in Venezuela and Iran [relevant remarks begin around 1:19:35] “is a result of Joe Biden’s policies. I described this all-of-government war, already, on the oil industry. So — but there’s this evil axis going across the world right now. This evil axis of nations, of Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea. Russia…wants to rule the world. China wants to own the world. And Iran and North Korea want to blow up the world. And we’re funding it, by the way, we’re funding it with blood money.”

He later added, “And here we have this evil axis of power working together now, trying to get Iran back in line with this nuclear talk and allow them to start selling oil again.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett