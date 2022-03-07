Lindsey Graham: Russian People Taking Out Putin Is ‘the Only Way This Ends in Sustainable Fashion’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) doubled down on his call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be assassinated in the wake of Moscow’s military invasion of Ukraine during a Monday interview with TMZ.

INTERVIEWER: You’ve been courageous in calling out Putin when many people want to say it but haven’t said it. Have you been surprised by the feedback that you’ve gotten from it?

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: Yeah. I think most Americans understand that Putin is a war criminal, and the sooner he’s gone, the better. The only way this ends in a sustainable fashion is for the Russian people to take him out. I’m not asking for American boots on the ground, but I want to help Ukraine with military assistance and equipment. Putin’s gotten away with murder for 20 years. Enough is enough. He’s got to go.

INTERVIEWER: And you still stand by what you said? You feel that way today?

SEN. GRAHAM: 100 percent.