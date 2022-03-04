Graham Calls for Assassination of Putin — ‘You Need to Take This Guy Out by Any Means Possible’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) called on the people of Russia to “rise up” and take President Vladimir Putin “down” to put an end to the war in Ukraine.

Graham, who tweeted that “[t]he only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” explained that Putin was “destroying Russia.” He emphasized that someone from Russia needs to take Putin “out by any means possible.”

Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

“The Russian people are not our enemy,” Graham declared. “I’m convinced it’s a one-man problem surrounded by a few people.”

“The way this will end is when he gets charged with a war crime, Putin and his cronies, and one day we nab him when he leaves Russia. But the best way for this to end is have an Eliot Ness or a Wyatt Earp in Russia, the Russians spring, so to speak, where people rise up and take him down because if he continues to be their leader, then he’s going to make you complicit with war crimes. You’re a good people. You’ll never have a future. You’ll be isolated from the world. And you’ll leave in abject poverty. So, I’m hoping someone in Russia will understand that he is destroying Russia, and you need to take this guy out by any means possible.”

