ND Gov. Burgum: Biden Will Talk to Iran, Venezuela on Their Oil, But Not Boost Domestic Production That’s Better for Environment

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) argued that people who care about the environment should want oil produced in the United States and criticized the Biden administration for engaging in talks with authoritarian regimes in Venezuela and Iran while not engaging in talks to increase domestic oil production.

Burgum said, “If you care about the environment, you should want to have every barrel of oil produced in the United States versus elsewhere. And the idea that we’re talking to authoritarian regimes like Venezuela and Iran to try to increase production, and that same administration has not and is not talking to American oil executives, it’s absolutely absurd. And it’s like this administration does not understand that energy policy and U.S. national security are completely intertwined and cannot be separated.”

He added, “I’m not sure if they’re aware or not, but it seems they’re hostage to the far left environmentalists that have some kind of fantasy idea that shutting down energy production in the U.S. is good for the global environment. It’s not when every barrel of oil is produced more cleanly here.”

