Zelensky: ‘We Are Not Prepared for Ultimatums’ from Kremlin

In an interview with ABC News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the conditions given by the Kremlin to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin, the invasion would cease if Ukraine would give up on joining NATO, recognize Crime as part of Russia and recognize the independence of two separatist regions in the eastern part of Ukraine.

Monday, Zelensky pushed back against the conditions, describing them as “another ultimatum.” He urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to get out of his information “bubble” and “start the dialogue” to put an end to the war.

ABC’s David Muir asked Zelensky, “When the Kremlin says these three conditions to end the war — that you must give up on joining NATO, recognize Crimea as part of Russia and recognize the independence of those two separatist regions in the east, to Vladimir Putin, who will get this message from you, you say it’s a nonstarter, not willing to [accept] those three conditions right now?”

Zelensky replied through a translator, “The question is more difficult than simply acknowledging them. This is another ultimatum, and we are not prepared for ultimatums. But we have the possible solution resolution for these three items, key items; what needs to be done is for President Putin to start talking. Start the dialogue instead of living in the information bubble without oxygen. I think that’s where he is. He is in this bubble. He’s getting this information, and you don’t know how realistic that information is that he’s getting.”

