Stephanie Grisham: My Gay Son Was ‘Rightfully’ Ashamed I Worked For Trump

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that her gay son was “rightfully” ashamed she worked for then-President Donald Trump.

While discussing Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, co-host Whoopi Goldberg added, “How about kids who have same-sex parents? If you’re the child of a same-sex couple, you can’t talk about your weekend with your folks, all the stuff you all did. I don’t understand the point. I don’t understand making kids’ lives harder than they need to be.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “The cruelty is the point … It’s to shame families. It’s to shame children. We could see this coming. I think when you start banning books when you start banning history in the classroom. What’s the next step? It’s banning discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity. It’s banning discussions about certain religions.”

Gesturing toward Grisham, Hostin added, “We have been on this path, I’m sorry, since your boss, former boss, took office. He started to say the quiet part out loud. The discrimination became transparent and blatant, and this is the result.”

Grisham said, “This one is personal to me. You bring up a great point because of my former boss. I have a 14-year-old son who is gay. Recently came out as gay. I have his permission to talk about this. He didn’t want to tell his friends where I worked. He was ashamed of where I worked, rightfully so, but also the fact that there’s this ‘Don’t Say Gay’ slogan out there. It’s making children feel different. There’s a problem — it’s creating a problem where I don’t think there is.”

