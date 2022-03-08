Tester: ‘We Shouldn’t Be Advancing’ Iran, Venezuela, We Can Create Energy Jobs Here

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) reacted to the Biden administration reportedly looking to increase energy imports from Iran and Venezuela by stating that the United States shouldn’t be helping out countries that don’t share America’s values and that there is an opportunity to boost American energy production and create jobs in America.

Tester said, “Well, we shouldn’t be advancing other countries that don’t share our values. So, I think that the opportunity here is to do it domestically, create jobs here, deal with it domestically, and also see if we can help Europe out, too.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett