W.H. Nat’l Economic Council Head: Ukraine Crisis Shows We Need ‘True Energy Independence’ by ‘Reducing Our Dependence on Fossil Fuels’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese argued that the situation in Ukraine underscores the need for “true energy independence, and that’s about reducing our dependence on fossil fuels.” And that we have to decrease dependence on oil and gas “so that we and our allies, like those in Europe” aren’t as vulnerable to changes in the global price of oil.

Deese stated that the ban on importing Russian oil “will have an impact” on gas prices. And “what we’re focused on is trying to make sure that we can bring — in the short term — supply of oil and gas globally, do everything we can to ensure adequate supply. But also keep an eye on the long term, which is this crisis should underscore how important it is for all of us to achieve true energy independence, and that’s about reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. So, over the long term, the kinds of steps we can take here domestically to be less reliant on oil and on gas are really important.”

He later added that “production in the United States is increasing. It’s increasing to record levels. And you’ve heard the CEOs of the companies that you mentioned saying that they’re doing everything they can to increase production in response to the price. So, in the short term, we expect and we are seeing that production increase by about 700,000 barrels a day in the United States. Over the long term, what we need to do is actually reduce our dependence on oil and gas altogether so that we and our allies, like those in Europe, are not as susceptible to global commodity price moves like we’re seeing now.”

