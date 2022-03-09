Ron Johnson: Biden Administration ‘Emboldened’ U.S. Adversaries with Early Policy Decisions

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday slammed President Joe Biden and his administration for policies which he argued “have weakened this country.”

Johnson told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that Biden’s decision to put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the border and the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline have “emboldened our enemies” and “tempted tyrants to take advantage.”

“Remember, they put Vice President Harris in charge of the border; that has been a complete fiasco,” Johnson outlined. “And if you really think about it, it’s in those early days of the Biden administration, when he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, opened up our borders, starting pushing for out-of-control deficit spending which has sparked 7.5% inflation to 40-year high — all of these policy decisions have weakened America, it’s emboldened our enemies, it’s basically tempted tyrants to take advantage of the situation. So, you have now a situation where tyrants are on the rise, and we’re trying to react.”

“And it’s very costly to react, as you are seeing with a $13 billion aid package,” he added. “It would have been far better to supply Ukraine with the lethal defensive weaponry and keep them in a position where it might have changed Putin’s calculation, but that’s not what this administration did. What this administration has done is — virtually across the board — enacted policies that have weakened this country.”

