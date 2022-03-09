Sasse: Biden Administration Is Screwing Up Ukraine Invasion Response

Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) said Wednesday on FNC’s “Special Report” that President Joe Biden is screwing up the response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Baier asked, “Has the administration screwed this up?”

Sasse said, “Oh, yeah. I mean, yes, no, maybe to everything — what are they for? You listen to Secretary Blinken, and there is a process to a process to have a meeting, and maybe we will greenlight it, but no, we won’t. That’s the not the right priority. There is a frickin’ war going on, and really tough to get the administration to be for anything. This is not leading from behind. This is just not leading period.”

He added, “It’s important to recognize that Putin has a gigantic nuclear arsenal, and he will threaten to use it. The possibility that he could use a tactical small nuke on the battlefield is real. We should acknowledge that that is reality. But what the administration is doing is constantly self-deterring by having meeting after meeting after meeting to say well, if we did, this may be this lawyerly hairsplitting thing is the thing that would really make Putin mad, and then he would do something like, what bomb a maternity hospital and kill babies and moms in the process of delivery? Putin is evil, and the administration is constantly wrong about who he is and what motivates him.”

