ABC’s Jon Karl: FNC’s Tucker Carlson ‘Echoing’ Putin’s Propaganda

ABC News’ Jon Karl said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson was “echoing” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “classic propaganda.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “During Tucker Carlson’s show, Tucker Carlson led with and amplified, he chose to start his very, very highly rated program by amplifying Russia’s false claims that Jennifer Griffin, Fox News national security correspondent, knocks down.”

Karl said, “It was an extraordinary segment because first of all, he was giving credence to what the Russians are now saying and really classic propaganda game that the United States is manufacturing or has been manufacturing chemical, biological weapons in Ukraine. Tucker Carlson used this segment to make — to echo that claim, saying that he was at first skeptical about it, but now he’s convinced that there’s credence to it. He laid it out. What I thought was particularly noteworthy about this is it wasn’t just this latest claim that he was giving credence to, but he was echoing exactly what Vladimir Putin has been saying, actually, for years about Ukraine. ”

Wallace asked, “Why he’s so devoted to Russian propaganda as the Russian war turns to war crimes and atrocities?”

Karl said, “What is being said is almost a plagiarism of Vladimir Putin.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN