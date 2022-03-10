GOP Rep. Fitzpatrick: Biden Opposed Keystone, Israeli Pipelines While Allowing Russian Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

On Thursday’s “Mike Gallagher Show,” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) criticized President Joe Biden’s energy policy of shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline in the U.S. and opposing the EastMed pipeline that would have brought natural gas from Israel to Europe through Greece and Cyprus while eliminating sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as “completely backwards and upside down.”

Fitzpatrick said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:55] “So, the common thread that runs between both the horrific images you’re seeing on TV, the loss of life in Ukraine and higher prices at the pump here in the United States…[is] bad decisions on energy policy, poor energy policy domestically here in the United States and bad decisions that have been made by our European allies, including Germany, who have grown in dependence on Russia for their energy source. We were a net energy exporter under the previous administration, Mike. The Keystone pipeline was open. We were energy independent and we were exporting energy. This administration has shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, they’ve given a thumbs down to the EastMed, the Eastern Mediterranean pipeline…which not many people are talking about, but they should be, which was an Israeli pipeline, another democracy that could have supplied Europe with energy. And then we open up the corrupt Nord Stream 2 pipeline, that makes people…in Europe even more dependent on Vladimir Putin. So, their energy policy’s completely backwards and upside down.”

