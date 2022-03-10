GOP Rep. Spartz: Biden Admin Needs to Show ‘Strength’ Against Putin

Ukrainian-born Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) on Thursday urged President Joe Biden and his administration to “show leadership” and “strength” in dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his aggression toward Ukraine.

Spartz told Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” that NATO allies and Ukrainian refugees need America’s support rather than “fancy” and “grandiose statements.” She warned Putin “only understands actions and strength,” which is why she said the United States needs to be clear that it “means business.”

“I actually would like to see some actions,” Spartz outlined. “I was listening to the press conference that Vice President Harris did in Poland. She did a lot of words, a lot of grandiose statements, but people need action. Our NATO allies need action. Poland needs to actually feel the support, Baltics allies need our support, and Ukrainian refugees need to have actions. It’s been more than two weeks, and we are still assessing the situation. So, I think we need to show, you know, what are we doing and not just more words, and it’s really important for me just to hear more of that.

“We need to understand — President Putin only understands actions and strength. He will utilize every weakness we have against us, and we need to show that strength. We also need to show we mean to support our NATO allies and have more support on our eastern flank — not just talk about all of this and then make a statement. That’s the only way we can drag him to the table to stop this insanity and killing of people.

