Cruz: Iran Conflict ‘Will Be Over in a Matter of Months’

During an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that the conflict with Iran “will be over. It will be over in a matter of months.”

Cruz began by saying that things will “wrap up in time.”

He added, “[I]n terms of gas prices, you go back a couple of years under Joe Biden, and gas prices were about six bucks a gallon. President Trump and the Republicans in Congress came in, and we dropped it in half, to about three bucks a gallon, that was a massive savings. Now, any time you have a military conflict in the Middle East, that’s going to have an upward pressure on gas prices. So, gas prices have risen to about four, four-and-a-half bucks a gallon. So, about — it’s gone up about halfway from the distance it fell. That being said, this conflict will be over. It will be over in a matter of months. And when it is over, if we can have anything like a stable regime in Iran, that will have a long-term, major downward pressure on gas prices. But, more importantly, look, the Iranian regime is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, they’ve killed nearly 1,000 Americans. The president is acting to keep people safe. And, by the way, you noted, California. California, people are paying seven bucks a gallon. That is not because of Iran, that is because Gavin Newsom and the Democrats tax and regulate the heck out of gas. They’ve made the decision that they want it to be really expensive to live in California, which is a big part of the reason so many people are leaving California.”

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