ABC’s Hostin: Criticism of VP Harris Laughing ‘Based in Racism,’ Misogyny

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that criticisms of Vice President Kamala Harris laughing during a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw were “based in racism.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “The laugh got them. She went on to say that the U.S. is committed to helping refugees, but some on the right say that this was humiliating. Did you have a problem with any of the way she handled this, ladies? People are talking about it. I personally think if she was a guy, they would never say it because they made fun of Hillary’s laugh, but I don’t see them making fun of Pence’s laugh or any of the guys.”

Hostin said, “What it is they constantly question the qualifications of black women, and that’s why people are saying that she’s unprepared.”

She continued, “This is based in racism. This is based in misogyny. We’re talking about a woman that has extensive experience abroad, extensive experience as an attorney, extensive experience as the chief legal officer of one of our largest states in the country. I think this is just much ado about nothing. We didn’t talk about Vice President Pence.”

Hostin added, “She’s prepared, and abroad she gets wonderful marks across the board, but this is just something that I think happens to women and especially black women.”

