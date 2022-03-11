GOP Rep. Fleischmann: Democratic Party ‘a Dying Party’

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) weighed in on the Biden administration’s efforts to buy oil from the likes of Venezuela, Iran, and Saudi Arabia rather than utilizing American energy.

Fleischmann argued that the Democrats ran on greener energy, which he said they were “inherently wrong” to do. He added the Democratic Party is “a dying party” with an “antiquated” ideology.

“Basically, ideologically, [Democrats] are wrong,” Fleischmann advised. “They just don’t get it. The Democratic Party ran on this. They believe it inherently, but they are inherently wrong. Their entire left-wing scenario when they are dealing with supply and demand, they don’t understand that. They don’t respect free-market capitalism. They don’t want American entrepreneurs to do well. They want big, bloated government to do well, and basically, they are stuck with an ideology that is not working in the 21st century. It’s antiquated, it’s wrong, and it’s old, it doesn’t fit, and they are afraid to break from it because their party has moved so far left — we see this time and time again. We saw it this week on the House floor where progressives revolted against Pelosi and the White House. They didn’t know what to do. They just stopped for hours at a time.”

“So, they have got to revamp. The Democratic Party has got to revamp,” he continued. “I don’t think they can. I think they are a dying party. The Republican Party has got the ideas to move this great country forward.”

