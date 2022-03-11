GOP Sen. Sullivan: Sending Ukraine Polish Fighter Jets ‘Not Provocative’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) advocated for sending Ukraine fighter jets to defend themselves against Russia’s invasion.

The Biden administration nixed a plan by Poland to provide Ukraine the jets out of fear it would escalate the war, but a group of GOP senators sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to reverse that decision.

Sullivan said the administration’s logic “doesn’t make sense” and argued sending Ukraine the jets was “not provocative.”

“It’s not just Republican senators — it’s a lot of Democratic colleagues who agree with us. They didn’t sign the letter, but I know for a fact that many Democrats have the same position that we do,” Sullivan outlined. “And here is the issue: President Zelensky requested these MiGs in a Zoom call with a number of us over the weekend. Now, I do not support an American-led no-fly zone, but I do support the Ukrainian’s ability to create their own no-fly zone, and they can do that with a variety of weapons systems, whether it’s stingers, or surface to air missiles, or MiGs. And I think it’s very important we allow them the capability to do that. That’s what he requested.”

“The administration’s logic is kind of at war with itself,” he added. “They are actually saying, well, the MiGs are not that lethal, they’re not effective, but they are provocative. But at the same time, the things that are very lethal like stingers, are OK and somehow they’re not provocative. So, the logic that they are putting out there doesn’t make sense.”

