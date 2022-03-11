Ilhan Omar: Russian Oil Ban ‘Not Going to End Well’

During an interview ahead of President Joe Biden’s announcement of a ban on Russian oil, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) warned that such sanctions “is not going to end well” for the people of Russia or Europe.

Omar, who said she would not support the legislation that would ban Russian oil, argued that banning Russian oil imports would “have a devastating impact.”

“Look, I support sanctions on Putin and his allies,” Omar outlined. “I think when you engage in an immoral war, there should be consequences. But do I think that the … broad-based sanctions that we are imposing on Russia is going to have a devastating impact on Putin? No, I think they’re going to have a devastating impact on the people.”

She later added, “I think that … when we are having these conversations, they can’t be about just the immediate gratifying response that we want to come up with, right? Whether it is politically or morally, we have to think about what this means a year from now, what this means two years, three years from now. And I think ultimately, this is not going to end well for the actual people of Russia, and it’s not going to end well for the people of Europe as well.”

