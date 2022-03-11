Kirby: China Needs to Step up on Russia, But Options with China Now Are ‘Diplomatic’ and ‘That’s Where They Need to Be’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated that China has opposed sanctions against Russia and should sanction Russia, but ruled out the administration imposing sanctions against China if it won’t join the push against Russia by stating, “Our options, with respect right now to China are going to be diplomatic. And I think that’s where they need to be.”

Host Neil Cavuto asked, [relevant exchange begins around 7:00] “What do you think of China and it saying very little on this? … So, I’m just wondering if things escalate to the point they are clearly, on the part of Putin’s role, are we considering — I know this isn’t a Pentagon area, but sanctions, all the rest, that should go to China or in some way working on them to get him to sort of climb off of the ledge?”

Kirby responded, “Look, I would quibble a little bit with you, Neil, when you say they haven’t said much. I would disagree. They’ve been — they have had multiple opportunities and they have taken them, to call out countries for implementing sanctions on Russia, saying it’s unlawful, that they wouldn’t support it. They’ve said that they want to support a diplomatic solution, but they’ve done practically nothing. They’ve blamed the United States for a bioweapons program in Ukraine which doesn’t exist.”

Cavuto then cut in to ask, “What are we going to do in response?”

Kirby answered, “Again, there’s no reason to escalate this beyond this, but we would urge China to take the role of any other responsible major power in the world and make consequences on Russia, put sanctions in place, implement them, and to show some leadership here rather than spouting Russian disinformation and propaganda.”

Cavuto then cut in to ask, “What are our options, John, if they don’t do that?”

Kirby responded, “Our options, with respect right now to China are going to be diplomatic. And I think that’s where they need to be.”

