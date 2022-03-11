Maher: ‘Very Strange’ for Biden to Cut Off Russian Oil and Then Beg Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and Iran

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said it’s “very strange” for President Joe Biden to cut off oil imports from Russia while asking Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and Iran to produce oil.

Maher stated, “When we cut off the oil from Russia, it raises the price. Because it’s fungible. Because all around the world, we’re taking, really, from the same pot, and then who gets richer from that? Vladimir Putin. I mean, there’s something very strange about Biden saying we’re going to cut off Russian oil, but I’m going to go and beg Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and Iran, the people who, a few weeks ago, we cut off and wouldn’t buy their oil. Because they were the bad guy, but now they’re less the bad guy. We’ve got to find a better way to play this game than who’s the bad guy of the week we’re not buying oil from?”

He added that the news on the environment is getting worse, “But the problem is that…we’re not going to get oil from Russia, but we still need the same amount of oil. No, we’re not going to drill here, but we still keep using the same amount of oil. That’s the problem, is that we don’t — I read that, last year, 2020, we bought more trucks than cars. … No one cares enough.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett