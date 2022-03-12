Cotton: Iran, Russia Know They Have Biden ‘Over the Barrel’

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) criticized President Joe Biden for rolling back U.S. energy independence, which he argued gave Iran and Russia a strategic advantage.

“Yeah, Sean, it’s crazy,” Cotton said. “Joe Biden has shackled our oil and gas industry for the last year. He would rather, as you say, go hat in hand and beg the ayatollahs to pump more oil for us, or go to Venezuela to a strong man, Nicholas Maduro, who we don’t even recognize as a legitimate head of their government. And, Sean, the war in Ukraine is actually closely connected to this terrible nuclear deal in Iran as you said. Joe Biden’s been counting on Vladimir Putin to be his lawyer for the last year to try to get Iran to cut a deal with us, and that’s one of the reasons why he was so weak over the last year is he didn’t want to do anything to offend Vladimir Putin and upset the apple cart with this nuclear deal with Iran.”

“And now, as they were just about to strike another terrible deal, Iran and Russia walk away from the table because they know they have Joe Biden over the barrel that he desperately wants this nuclear deal and they can extract more concessions from him both in Ukraine and Iran,” he added. “There’s a direct connection between how weak Joe Biden has been on Iran and the war that Vladimir Putin is waging Ukraine right now.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor