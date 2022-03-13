Rick Scott: ‘Putin Doesn’t Dictate Terms of American Support’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) pushed back against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats of escalations should Poland transfer fighter jets to Ukraine to help defend Russia’s invasion.

Scott called Putin a “thug” and said the Russian authoritarian “doesn’t dictate terms of American support.”

“I pray that Putin ends up in prison along with everybody that’s helped him for a long time,” Scott declared. “But in the meantime, we have got to get going here and help [do] everything we can to help Ukraine; get the planes. I don’t know why in the world those Polish planes are not there. It just makes you mad this stuff’s not happening.”

“First off, Putin doesn’t dictate terms of American support. We dictate the terms of American support,” he added. “Putin’s a thug. He’s going to bully. He’s going to do everything he can. We have to have an administration that says we’re going to help the Ukrainian people. Congress, we committed billions of dollars. That aid’s got to get there. I’m still furious about the Polish planes. Those should have already been there to help the Ukrainian pilots. I mean, we have got to get going here — Biden’s slow about everything. We’ve got to help them, and by the way, I mean, Putin doesn’t dictate our terms. We dictate what we do. We are the strongest military in the world. We’ve got the strongest economy in the world. We dictate what we do — not Putin.”

