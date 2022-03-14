Malliotakis: Biden Won’t Hold China Accountable for Fentanyl, Just Like He Won’t on COVID

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) stated that the Biden administration isn’t holding China accountable for its role in fentanyl trafficking and that Biden’s border policies and lax crime policies by New York Democrats have exacerbated the fentanyl problem.

Malliotakis said, “Well, just like they won’t hold China accountable for the virus, they refuse to hold China accountable for trafficking fentanyl over to the United States, whether it be directly or whether it be through Mexico and the southern border. The reality is that President Biden’s open borders have led to [a] record level of fentanyl streaming over our border, and also, it is leading causes of death among 18 to 45-year-olds. And then here in New York, you have these radical left policies that tie the hands of our police, the bail law that continues to release criminals back onto our streets, including hardened drug dealers, and we have to change it. And the only way we’re going to do that is if our governor and state legislature decide to do the right thing to protect American citizens. Right now, what we’re seeing is our leadership making it easier for the drug cartels and drug dealers to sell poison to our children.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett