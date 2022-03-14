Ron Johnson: We Need to Arm Taiwan, Re-Start China Initiative to Prevent Intellectual Property Theft

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) reacted to reports that Russia has asked for military aid from China by stating China should be isolated if they assist Russia militarily, and arguing that right now, we should arm Taiwan and restart the China Initiative.

Johnson said that China’s economy relies on world interaction, “and the world will take action if China supports Russia.” And if China supports Russia militarily, “you start isolating China, as well. Russia is a pariah state. China risks becoming one as well.”

He added, “Well, we certainly need to provide Taiwan the weapons they need to defend themselves. Taiwan represents no threat to China. Ukraine represented no threat to Russia. It’s totally appropriate for other freedom-loving people to provide those freedom-loving people the weapons to defend themselves. And one thing we could do immediately is restart the China Initiative to make sure that China can’t steal our intellectual property from our universities. But that’s — the Biden administration stopped the China Initiative that was the Department of Justice investigating, trying to prevent China stealing our intellectual property. It’s beyond comprehension what the Biden administration’s doing. They’re causing so much harm to this country. Their policies, they have weakened America, and it’s that weakness that our adversaries are taking advantage of.”

