Graham: Biden ‘AWOL,’ ‘Folded like a Cheap Suit’ on MiG Transfer

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) blasted President Joe Biden’s handling of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats on U.S. involvement in Ukraine.

The South Carolina Republican lawmaker called Biden “AWOL” and said he was allowing Putin to dictate the terms of U.S. policy regarding the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“He is AWOL,” he said. “He agreed — on March 6, the secretary of state said that we would greenlight a transfer of MiGs, Polish MiGs into Ukraine. We were OK with that. A few days later, when Poland asked us to be part of the transfer, we folded like a cheap suit. What I think happened is that the Russians told Biden and his team that if you send these MiGs in, that will be an escalation, and they were intimidated by Putin. We can’t let Putin determine who’s in NATO. We can’t let Putin determine what we do to help the Ukraine. So no, I think the president folded like a cheap suit.

