Ana Navarro: Clarence Thomas Should Recuse Himself from Issues Wife Is Involved

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from issues his wife Virginia Thomas has been “intimately involved” with referring to news that Mrs. Thomas had attended the January 6, 2021 rally that preceded the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “So let me ask the question, do you think Supreme Court justices should have not lifetime appointments but 18-years?”

Navarro said, “Several things, one is people are living longer, right? Americans are living much longer than when the court was first established. Two, they’re getting appointed much younger, so the terms we are seeing are much longer. Look, I’m kind of torn on this because I’m such an institutionalist when it comes to the Supreme Court. I’m very concerned by the lack of confidence from Americans in our institutions, including the Supreme Court, and that they find it’s more partisan and political than ever, and I think that’s true.”

She added, “I think that Clarence Thomas is doing the court no favor by not recuse recusing himself from issues where his wife has been so intimately involved.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “He’s been on the court for 30 years.”

Navarro continued, “I don’t know about the term limit, but I do think that somebody is going to be in such an incredibly important position where there is no accountability, no voters, maybe, maybe cognitive tests should be something that are considered for every supreme court justice because they’re serving until their 80s.”

