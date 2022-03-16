GOP Rep. Fitzpatrick: Biden Arguing MiGs Are Both Ineffective and Provocative Doesn’t Make Sense

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) argued that it doesn’t make sense for the Biden administration to argue that Ukraine doesn’t need MiGs from Poland while also arguing that the MiGs would be provocative.

Co-host Steve Doocy said, [relevant exchange begins around 1:05] “So, Congressman, the administration says, at this point — I heard the Pentagon say, at this point, Ukraine still has airplanes left and we don’t think that they really need them at this point and they don’t want to anger Vladimir Putin and draw us into World War III. When you’re dealing with Putin. It is a delicate balance.”

Fitzpatrick responded, “Well, sure. But, it’s pretty inconsistent to say, on the one hand, that they don’t need them, and, on the other hand, that it’s provocative if we give them to them. I don’t understand the distinction, Steve, between lethal equipment, i.e. Javelins and Stingers being driven across the border, and lethal equipment, i.e. MiGs, S-300s, TB2 drones that are being flown across the border. That’s a distinction without a difference. We ought to give Volodymyr Zelensky what he’s asking for, which is the ability to knock these missiles out of the sky that are causing incredible devastation.”

