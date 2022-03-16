GOP Sen. Cramer: We Should Investigate Russian Ties to Green Groups, Would Be a ‘Fraction’ of the Cost of Mueller Probe

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) called for an investigation by Congress or the Department of Justice into any ties between environmental groups and Russia.

Cramer said the Green New Deal “paves the way in markets for Russia to sell its much dirtier fossil fuels. And guess who doesn’t benefit from this? The environment. The environment doesn’t. Because American fossil energy is so much cleaner and produced with so much higher standards, environmental standards, labor standards.”

He added, “I think every organization that’s received money from Russia ought to be under investigation. That’s — remember, we spent millions of dollars, several years investigating Russian collusion with the Trump campaign and the Trump administration only to have President Trump exonerated. We ought to spend a fraction of that much, and we could probably get to the bottom of this collusion, which has a very negative impact, not only on our economy, but on the environment. And, of course, helps fund, not just Russian oil and gas, but Russia’s war right now. And it deserves its own investigation. … It could be done by Congress or maybe it could be done or should be done by say, the Justice Department.”

