McCarthy: House GOP Agenda Will Include Probe of Media, Tech on Hunter Laptop Story

On Thursday’s “Mark Levin Show,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that when House Republicans lay out their full agenda for the 2022 elections, one item will be probing if tech companies and media outlets buried the Hunter Biden laptop story “just to influence an election” and stated that the confirmation of the laptop’s authenticity also raises questions about Biden’s business dealings.

McCarthy said, “We’re all getting together, in another week or so…and we’ve been working for the past year to work together to lay out our agenda to tell the American people what we’re for. We’re going to lay out how do we secure the border, parents’ bill of rights, how do we curb this inflation and stop it, how do we make America strong again, how do we [make] our streets safe and secure, and then also what we’re going to do is how we’re going to hold this administration accountable. An attorney general that goes after parents, where the origins of COVID actually started, why did Afghanistan happen that way? And now, The New York Times and Twitter, they’re now finally admitting that that laptop was Hunter Biden’s, did they keep that just to influence an election?”

He added, “Now, they admit that laptop is true. So, is what[‘s] on that laptop…true? Is what he says about the money and what he was looking for and who the money went to? That raises a whole other set of questions.”

