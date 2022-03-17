Rand Paul: Biden Clean Energy Push ‘Completely Nonsensical and Tone-Deaf’

During a Thursday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tore into the Biden administration over Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm pushing for a shift to green energy amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Paul called the White House’s push for clean energy “completely nonsensical and tone-deaf.” He added Europe was “under the thumb” of Russian President Vladimir Putin because of its shift toward green energy.

“Well, completely nonsensical and tone-deaf,” Paul said of Granholm’s recent remarks in favor of cleaner energy.

“When the left talks about more clean energy, it is really code for less coal, less fossil fuels, less nuclear,” he continued. “And she should at least realize that this is what got … Europe in this predicament. Germany dramatically eliminated coal from their energy and dramatically eliminated nuclear almost overnight over the course of a couple of years. And they’re almost entirely dependent on Russian oil and natural gas now because of the green movement. The green movement has put Europe under the thumb of Putin and under the thumb of Russia, so she’s got it completely upside down and wrong. But every American ought to know from a gut feeling we should be producing all types of energy. I’m not against windmills or solar power, but if you want energy for large populations, you have to have other forms of energy, as well.”

