NBC’s Figliuzzi: Hawley, Cawthorn, Carlson Not on ‘Team America’

NBC News national security contributor and former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi said on Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) were not on “Team America.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “I want to ask you what Vladimir Putin does when Republican candidate J.D. Vance, the author of ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ a highly educated man says, quote, ‘I got to be honest with you, I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine, one way or the other.’ Madison Cawthorn, I can’t speak to his education because I don’t know, but these are his words. ‘Remember that Zelenskyy is a thug. Remember, the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt, and it is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.’ He said that on March 10.”

She added, “This is Marjorie Taylor Greene, ‘NATO supplying the Neo-Nazis with powerful weapons and extensive training on how to use them. What the hell is going on with these NATO Nazis?’ What does Putin do with that?

Figliuzzi said, “We know from hard evidence that some of the people you mentioned are being featured nightly on the largest news networks within Russia. So people are coming home from work in Moscow and tuning in to people like Madison Cawthorn, Josh Hawley, Tucker Carlson. We have reporting earlier this week. I believe Mother Jones that claimed to have the hands-on a leaked memo that tells the Russian news agencies, please feature Tucker Carlson prominently on the evening news. So you have to ask yourself, when you are choosing what to watch here in the United States, or you are choosing who to vote for here in the United States, what team are you a part of? Are you going to side with people who are actually becoming operational assets, whether they are witting or not? They are now on notice that they are on evening news in Russia during a time when an advisory is slaughter incident women and children. Do you want to be with them, or do you want to be on Team American? It’s time to make that choice. It’s time for the public to speak out loudly on that.”

