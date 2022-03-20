McConnell: Pro-Putin GOP Are ‘Lonely Voices’ — Vast Majority ‘Totally Behind the Ukrainians’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Sunday CBS’s “Face the Nation” that members of the Republican party who side with Russian President Vladimir Putin are “lonely voices.”

Host Margaret Brennan said, “Congresswoman Liz Cheney has said there’s actually a Putin wing of the Republican Party these days. I think she’s referring to Congressman Cawthorn, who called Zelenskyy a thug. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that the U.S. should not fund a war the Ukrainians cannot possibly win. Is there any room in the Republican Party for this rhetoric? And why isn’t there more discipline?”

McConnell said, “Ah, well, there are some lonely voices out there that are in a different place. But looking at Senate Republicans, I can tell you that I would have, had been the majority leader, would have put this Ukraine supplemental bill up by itself. I think virtually every one of my members would have voted for it. The vast majority of the Republican Party writ large both in the Congress and across the country are totally behind the Ukrainians and urging the president to take these steps quicker, to be bolder.”

He added, “So there may be a few lonely voices off to the side. I wouldn’t pay too much attention to them.”

