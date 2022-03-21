Capito on Ukraine Invasion: ‘We Have to Win This’

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said Monday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “bombing innocent people and children” during the invasion of Ukraine, which is why the United States had to “win.”

Capito said, “This is an unjust war where Putin is killing and bombing innocent people and children.”

She added, “I think there’s no question we can and will do more. They gave us a list — one of the groups we met with — a list of more javelin stringers, helicopters, air support, anti-aircraft. These are the things that our $14 billion is going to go towards on the military and lethal side, but, you know, we need to keep doing this. And I think that we don’t want to give them just enough to stay in the fight. We have to win this. They have to win this. And they’re going to fight to the end. And so I think that on the humanitarian side, our NGOs moving fast. You know, time is another issue. When we think of, ‘Oh, in two weeks we’re going to do this,’ well, we’re 23 into this, so every day is crucial.”

She added, “We’ve got to be ready. Hopefully, we won’t have to use that as a readiness measure, that we were prepared but not have to move in that direction. I don’t think we can sit back at this point and think there’s nothing he won’t do. Oh, he won’t come into NATO. I think he’s shown us if he can kill women and children and innocent in a country like Ukraine, he’ll do anything.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN