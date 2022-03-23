Blackburn: ‘Judge Jackson Clearly Is Firmly Placed in the Progressive Wing of the Democrat Party’

During a Wednesday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, sounded the alarm on U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Blackburn, pointing to Jackson refusing to define a woman, her support of Critical Race Theory, and her soft stance on crime, argued that the nominee “clearly is firmly placed in the progressive wing of the Democrat Party.” According to the senator from Tennessee, Jackson “has been soft on parental rights.”

“What I have taken away from the hearing so far is that Judge Jackson clearly is firmly placed in the progressive wing of the Democrat Party,” Blackburn asserted. “When I asked her to define woman, she wouldn’t even give me a definition of woman. She is on the school board that is pushing CRT to children as young as five years old, Maria.”

“And one of the things of tremendous concern to me is the way she has been light on child pornographers, child abusers in her sentencing practices, and, of course, this is an area where I’ve put a tremendous amount of effort and work making certain that our children are safe online,” she continued. “It has been a bipartisan focus, but she has chosen to go below the minimum recommended sentence. That should be alarming to every parent in this country.”

