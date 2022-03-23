Mike Lee: ‘Concerns Me’ that Judge Jackson Dodged Court-Packing Question — Reflects Her ‘Judicial Philosophy’

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) shared his concern with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s testimony on Wednesday.

Lee, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that Jackson dodging a question about court-packing “concerns” him. He argued it reflected on her “judicial philosophy.”

“You know, she gives us her answer, Brian, the fact that she doesn’t want to weigh in on political issues,” Lee outlined. “Interestingly, this is an issue that both affects the court, and it is unique in that while it affects the court, it’s not something the court could ever address. It is what we call a nonjusticiable political question. It would be decided by Congress and not by the courts. And it reflects on her judicial philosophy, I think because her answer on that would tell us a little bit about how strongly she feels about the court’s independence. It concerns me that she hasn’t been willing to offer her opinion. She acknowledges that she has one but won’t share it.”

“This is a bonafide hearing — one that is focused on the issues, so she ought to be willing to answer that,” he added. “This is a really important issue.”

Lee went on to describe court-packing as “destructive to the very constitutional fabric of our country.”

