Heilemann: ‘Democrats Have Been in Denial’ on Inflation and Are on Course ‘to Get Crushed’ in Midterms 

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” The Recount Executive Editor, Showtime host, and NBC Analyst John Heilemann said that “Democrats have been in denial” about inflation and that if they don’t solve the issue or get better messaging, “they’re going to get crushed in these midterms, almost exclusively on this issue.”

Heilemann stated, “Democrats have been in denial about this…people do not remember in this country what it was like to have runaway inflation and have inflation that destroyed — was one of the main reasons that destroyed Jimmy Carter’s presidency. If you look around the world over the last 150 years, there is nothing that…spells political ruin more than inflation.”

He continued, “And you’ve seen Democrats for the last year basically go, oh, it’s going to be fine. It’s transitory. It’s going away. It’s like, guys, it’s the only thing everybody’s worried about around the country. It’s the number one issue everywhere you go, and if Democrats don’t take it seriously and Joe Biden doesn’t take it seriously, if they don’t figure out a way to message it or solve it, one or the other, or both, they’re going to get crushed in these midterms, almost exclusively on this issue. It’s so much — so far ahead of everything else, people’s not being able to pay their bills because prices are just rising and they can see them rising week to week. That is a road — a fast road to political ruin.”

