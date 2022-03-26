Brooks: GOP Acting as ‘Cable TV Hosts’ by Asking KBJ to Define ‘Woman’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks reacted to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson by stating that there are some “Republican senators who are not really senators. They’re cable TV hosts.” And ask questions like the definition of a woman.

Brooks stated, “We have a group of Republican senators who are not really senators. They’re cable TV hosts. And they use these hearings as an occasion to drag up whatever issue is popular with Tucker. And so, whether it’s what is a woman or whatever it’s going to be, they’re going to ask her about that. They’re not going to ask her about judicial philosophy. They’re not going to ask about temperament. They’re just going to ask about whatever the issue of the moment is.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett