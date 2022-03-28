Cruz: Biden’s Either Wrong When He Says We’re Training Ukrainian Troops or He Revealed Classified Information

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that President Joe Biden’s declaration that he was referring to helping train Ukrainian troops while trying to fix previous statements he’s made was either an untrue statement or Biden revealing classified information, and the situation is “like Mr. Magoo as president, where every time he explains one thing, it gets worse and worse and worse and we’ve got nuclear weapons pointed at each other.”

Cruz said, “I’ve got to say, Sean, watching the cascade of blunders from Biden, that’s five gaffes in 48 hours, I don’t recall ever seeing an American president mess things up so badly, from calling for regime change and then calling that back, from suggesting America would launch chemical weapons to walking that back, from suggesting the 82nd Airborne would be sent to Ukraine to calling that back, he also said sanctions never work, despite their talking points having been for months that the threat of sanctions is precisely why he waived sanctions on Nord Stream 2.”

He continued, “And I’ve got to say, there’s a fifth gaffe…when Biden was trying to explain all of this, he said, well, the explanation is that Americans are training Ukrainian troops in Poland. What? Okay, if that’s the case, I don’t know about it. But if that’s the case, that is surely classified, and it may be that he’s explaining classified secrets on national television. Sean, this is like Mr. Magoo as president, where every time he explains one thing, it gets worse and worse and worse and we’ve got nuclear weapons pointed at each other. It is incredibly dangerous, this kind of presidential weakness.”

