GOP Rep. Biggs: ‘We Have an Ongoing Lack of Trust’ with FBI

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) addressed the House GOP’s push for more transparency from the FBI in its probe of politicians.

Biggs said he signed onto a letter asking the FBI to unredact information because “it was heavily redacted” and there were several search warrant and other procedural errors mentioned. He lamented that there is “an ongoing lack of trust” by Congress and the public when it comes to the FBI.

“We are asking specifically that they unredact the information they took out because … it was heavily redacted,” Biggs explained. “But the report did mention there were things like search warrant and other procedural errors. And we really need to get to the bottom of that. The other aspect to it, Ainsley, is that Christopher Wray was before Congress and testified that they always follow these predicates and these rules. Well, we need to find out if they have actually corrected these, who was targeted, why they were targeted, and how these errors might have been impacted these investigations. ”

“My biggest concern is that we have an ongoing lack of trust by not just members of Congress but the public with the police apparatus of the United States government, especially the FBI,” he added.

