Sharpton Says After GOP ‘Bogus’ KBJ Questions, ‘We’ve Got a Long Way to Go’ on Race

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Tuesday on “Deadline ” that even though President Joe Biden signed into law the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, America had a “long way to go” on race issues given Republican senators “bogus questions” during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Sharpton said, “I think that it was hopeful to be able to see this legislation finally pass.”

He continued, “But as I sat in the Rose Garden, I also thought about not far from the White House, we saw just last week a black woman being questioned about race as she is now nominated to be the first black woman on the Supreme Court.”

He added, “So when you look at the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee that are still raising the same kind of bogus questions, it says that, yes, we have come a long way, but we’ve got a long way to go. If you don’t believe it, just look at the hearings, not 100 years ago, but just last week. When you ask a black woman who has that has passed everything you could imagine to show she’s qualified, whether or not she practices religion, is she religious on a scale of one to ten, then ask her about her about coloring book of a young white child and do you think he’s a racist and accuse her of dealing with Critical Race Theory, we still have a lot of work to do.”

