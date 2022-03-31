Manchin: ‘If Anything, We Ought to Be Looking at Permanency’ for Title 42

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) urged the Biden administration to reconsider its reported plans to lift Title 42 and expressed his opposition to ending Title 42. Manchin added that, “If anything, we ought to be looking at permanency on Title 42,” and that doing so might push Congress to fix immigration policy.

Manchin stated, “I think they should reconsider. I sent a letter. I’m against removing Title 42. If anything, we ought to be looking at permanency on Title 42, and having a good — maybe that would get us to — spur us to get a good immigration policy that works for Americans, secure our borders.”

