Jeffries: ‘Greed Is Driving a Lot of What Is Occurring’ and Helps Explain Current Economic Situation

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said that there are price pressures, “particularly related to food prices, increases in gas prices, exacerbated by Putin’s unjustified war in Ukraine.” And that “Greed is driving a lot of what is occurring” and this story “should be told to the American people to help explain” the economic situation.

Jeffries said, “Well, it’s important to understand that we understand that there are inflationary pressures, particularly related to food prices, increases in gas prices, exacerbated by Putin’s unjustified war in Ukraine. It is really Putin’s price hike, in terms of gas prices continuing to go in the wrong direction. And we understand that and we’re working hard to address it.”

He later added, “The Judiciary Committee and the Antitrust Subcommittee, under the leadership of Chairman Nadler and Chairman Cicilline, have begun that process to discuss the price gouging that is occurring, particularly as it relates to food prices in the agricultural markets related to meat. … There are people, big businesses making an extraordinary amount of money. Greed is driving a lot of what is occurring. And that is a story that should be told to the American people to help explain why we find ourselves in the situation that we are in right now.”

