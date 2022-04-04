Dem Rep. Jackson Lee Likens Putin Actions to Al Qaeda, ISIS, Taliban — ‘He Is on the Brink of Starting World War III’

Monday on “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) said Russian President Vladimir Putin was akin to al Qaeda, ISIS and the Taliban for the war crimes being committed during his nation’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Jackson Lee described Putin as “horrific” and pushed for more to be done to expose him for the “heinousness” he’s been committing. She called on world leaders to condemn the authoritarian’s actions because “he is on the brink of starting World War III.”

“[A] person as horrific as Putin is and continues to be does not deserve world leadership,” Jackson Lee declared.

“I think Europe needs to be even more engaged,” she added. “And I am certainly appreciative of the NATO allies, but there should be emissaries and heads of states going into Moscow almost every day and insisting that someone in Putin’s camp or Putin himself, understand the overall world threat that he is engaging in, that he is on the brink of starting World War III, that it will be an end to Russia, as he knows it. He’s trying to create the Soviet Union. He may not even have a Russia. And when I say that, in terms of their world place, in terms of their table at the seats of parliament, we need to make that very clear. And we also need to expose continuously the heinousness of the multiple graves and the babies — 1,243 children or more have been killed. When has that ever been done, except for groups like al Qaeda or ISIS or the Taliban? And we don’t give them world status. This is a nation that’s doing that under Putin’s leadership.”

