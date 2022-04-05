Elie Mystal: GOP’s Pedophilia Attacks on KBJ ‘Designed to Put Her Life in Danger’

The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Republicans who call Ketanji Brown Jackson pro-pedophile were intentionally putting her life in danger.

They were discussing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) tweet claiming that Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) were “pro-pedophile,” anchor Joy Reid said, “These terms, indoctrination, grooming, predator, accusing innocent people of being pedophiles to or being soft on pedophiles, it’s all a very specific trigger for a group that is sinking its teeth into our political discourse. Folks like Marjorie Taylor Greene know that. There’s a reason her pro pedophile tweet is the attack du jour. It’s a bat signal to QAnon.”

Mystal said. “Unfrozen caveman congresswoman is no longer asking questions. She’s making declarative statements about pedophilia and who is for it and who is against it. That is basically what you saw all throughout the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday, starting with hypocrite Lindsey Graham and going on down through the whole party. These attacks are designed to attack Ketanji Brown Jackson, not her record, but her personal character, and we know that these attacks can put her life and the life of her family and children in danger. We know they know that. We know they have something, particularly that they are angry at her about. It is not the allegedly pedophile sentencing record. It is the fact that Ketanji Brown Jackson sentenced Edgar Welch, who was the guy who went to Comet Pizza in Washington D.C. looking for the pedophile ring to do violence. He’s the pizza guy. Ketanji Brown-Jackson sentenced him. You know, they did talk about that sentencing. No, they didn’t want to talk about the time where Ketanji Brown Jackson sentenced that guy to four years in prison. So the QAnon people are angry at her ready. Now they have come over the top with these pedophilia attacks. It is designed to put her life in danger, and that’s you’re so right, that’s what we have to talk about because this is what they are doing on purpose.”

