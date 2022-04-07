Hagerty: Biden’s Arguing COVID’s over on Border, But Still Exists for Loan Forgiveness

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said that the Biden administration wants to argue there is a pandemic for things they want like student loan forgiveness, but “they want to argue that it’s not here when they want to lift Title 42” and worsen the situation on the border.

Host Laura Ingraham asked, [relevant remarks begin around 1:55] “Title 42…it allowed, during the pandemic, for immediate turnbacks at the border. No hearing, no nothing, you go right back. My question to you is, we’re now extending student loan forgiveness because of the pandemic, but we’re not allowing turnbacks the border?”

Hagerty responded, “It’s as if the Biden administration wants to have their cake and eat it, too, I guess. Because they want to maintain the pandemic, they want to keep using those powers for the programs that they want. But they want to argue that it’s not here when they want to lift Title 42 and, again, create this avalanche of human beings coming across the border. It will be far more drugs. I know the Chinese Communist Party and the big cartels in Mexico are ramping up drug production right now. Because May the 23rd, that’s when they got their gold-plated invitation from Joe Biden. They’re going to be flooding the border again. … China and the cartels should make Joe Biden the employee of the year for 2021.”

