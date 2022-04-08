GOP Rep. Gonzales: ‘Elitist’ Biden ‘Does Not Care about Hispanics’ and ‘Won’t Listen’ to Their Frustrations with Border Crisis

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) stated that the Biden administration “does not care about Hispanics” with its immigration policies and their approach to the border is a reflection of the elitism of Democrats, “where they’re in the ivory tower making decisions from Washington for the rest of the people instead of listening to others.”

Gonzales said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:30] “Hispanic Americans are very similar to regular Americans. We want the same things. We want our families to be safe. We want our communities to be safe. We want our children in our schools to be not pushed these different ideological beliefs. We want the exact same things. So, in my district, predominantly Hispanic, we’re upset with this border crisis. I’ll also say this, we believe in legal immigration. We want legal immigration. We want a front door. What you’re seeing is this administration does not care about Hispanics or legal immigration.”

He added, “What you’ve seen is the Democratic Party has turned into this elitist party, where they’re in the ivory tower making decisions from Washington for the rest of the people instead of listening to others. I mean, you’ve got Sen. Sinema and Sen. Kelly saying the same thing about not lifting Title 42. They won’t listen. They won’t listen to Republicans. They won’t listen to Democrats, won’t listen to Hispanics, for sure. They’re just so focused on their agenda that they’re abandoning Americans.”

