Gottheimer: ‘Very Concerning’ That Having ‘a War Criminal’ Hold Uranium Is on the Table in Iran Deal Talks

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) reacted to reports that the Biden administration is considering allowing Russia to buy Iranian uranium under a revised Iran nuclear deal by stating that doing so would give “a war criminal” the ability to “hold that uranium.”

Gottheimer said, “Well, that’s one of my concerns that we’ve publicly read that, as part of these negotiations, that Russia will be able to keep the uranium from Iran. And Iran, over the years, keeps enriching their uranium. They’ve gone from — what they wanted was 3.5% to be able to use for energy for keeping the lights on, to now, they’re at 60% enrichment when moving away — moving their way toward a nuclear weapon. And so, if a deal were struck, the idea that’s at the table now is that Russia would hold the uranium. So, you’d be giving a war criminal…Putin, the ability to hold that uranium. That seems to me, obviously, a very concerning development. And so, I think overall what we need is a stronger and longer agreement that addresses these issues, that, obviously, gets Putin out of the equation, that addresses what we’re going to do on the terror front.”

