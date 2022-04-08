Maher: We’ve ‘Been Running up the Debt’ to Huge Levels, We’re Not in a Pandemic Anymore and Lockdowns Were Questionable

During the “Overtime” segment of his “Real Time” show on Friday, Bill Maher expressed concern over massive levels of government debt, said that we’re not in a pandemic anymore, and stated that it’s questionable whether we should have had such a drastic response to the pandemic when there are legitimate arguments that lockdowns had no real impact.

Maher stated, “Well, we have problems we haven’t had in a very long time like inflation. And certainly, we have been running up the debt, but not the levels that we have in recent years where we just sort of went, oh, numbers don’t mean anything. I remember when…Obama first got in and the bill to bail out the economy was like $780 billion and they were like, well, we can’t go to a trillion, that would just freak people out. And now, they write it like it’s the dinner check. … I don’t know where that leads.”

After author Nancy MacLean said that we’re in the unusual situation of being “in the middle of a pandemic,” Maher responded, “Well, we’re not in the middle of one, and it’s debatable as to whether we should have lost our shit to that degree and there are also people who say lockdowns didn’t really change anything.”

