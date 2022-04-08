Scarborough Rips GOP Senators for Not Applauding KJB — ‘A Moment Like that, Damnit, Stand on Your Feet and Applaud’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Friday criticized the GOP’s response to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court. Jackson will be the first black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Scarbrough argued that even though Republican senators didn’t agree with Jackson’s judicial philosophy, they should have stood up and applauded the historic moment.

“When Barack Obama got elected, I turned to the person I was with, and I said, ‘I didn’t vote for him, but what an incredible country we live in.’ And I had chills,” Scarborough outlined. “Again, I thought he was too liberal. I could go down the list, but even in that moment, I knew something really incredible had happened that made me proud to be an American, right?”

He continued, “Yesterday … I’m watching. First of all, Rand Paul, serious, deliberately, I don’t know what he was doing, but that holding up of history. I don’t know, Lindsey. I don’t know did his tie get shredded? But then afterwards, given our history as a nation, given the fact that the way women have been treated, the way black people have been treated, the way black women have been treated, just as a matter of history, it is a matter of fact, as much of a fact as this is a coffee cup, you don’t think more Republicans than Mitt Romney could have stayed in the chamber, taken to their feet and applauded the moment, even if they didn’t agree with her judicial philosophy? And I’m sure I don’t agree with a lot of her judicial philosophy, but you know what I agree in? This country, despite all of our problems, despite all of our screw-ups, we are still stumbling toward being a more perfect union. A moment like that, damnit, stand on your feet and applaud.”

